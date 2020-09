Luis Eduardo Vanegas P. RT @officialcharts: Will The Boss get his 12th UK Number 1 album with Letter To You next month? https://t.co/RTVBAS8CaX https://t.co/lgmrqe… 21 minutes ago

Official Charts Will The Boss get his 12th UK Number 1 album with Letter To You next month? https://t.co/RTVBAS8CaX https://t.co/lgmrqeQI0A 1 hour ago

thetotalplug Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song And Announces New Album Coming In October #BruceSpringsteen #musicnews ⁦… https://t.co/XT4FehO0yV 3 hours ago

Ray Anthony Soto RT @SPIN: The Boss is back. Listen to a new @springsteen song from his upcoming album that's out next month https://t.co/oij6fWyyhK 4 hours ago

Daily Mail Celebrity Bruce Springsteen surprises fans as he announces new album he made in FIVE DAYS https://t.co/VdK3mXlNAz 4 hours ago

Bruce Hallihan Bruce Springsteen Announces ‘Letter to You,’ New Rock Album With E Street Band https://t.co/v7jZsbcsGj via @RollingStone 4 hours ago

frankjfernandez Bruce Springsteen announces new album ‘Letter to You’: Listen to the title track https://t.co/vy02M4kk1y 6 hours ago