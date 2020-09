Nia DaCosta Directed 'Candyman' Delayed Until 2021 Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Candyman is the latest movie to face a delay in getting out to the theaters. The film was set to hit theaters on October 16, however, it it being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed theaters for many months and delayed even more movies. Now, Candyman will open sometime in 2021,

0

Tweets about this AyMarie RT @GeeksOfColor: 'Candyman' Directed by Nia DaCosta Delayed to 2021 (Source: https://t.co/ed2OWfEzEk) https://t.co/w9LnmKFsBm 2 minutes ago jlfleite 🏳️‍🌈🇧🇷🇪🇺🇫🇮🇯🇵🇰🇷 RT @JustJared: Nia DaCosta's "Candyman" is the latest movie to be delayed in theaters due to the pandemic https://t.co/zv5ABvejr1 8 minutes ago JustJared.com Nia DaCosta's "Candyman" is the latest movie to be delayed in theaters due to the pandemic https://t.co/zv5ABvejr1 13 minutes ago