Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cate Blanchett Has Worn So Many Cool, Casual Looks in Venice So Far!

Just Jared Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Cate Blanchett is serving on the jury of the 2020 Venice Film Festival and when she’s not on the red carpet, she’s still making appearances around the festival. The Oscar-winning actress has been in Venice since September 1 and she has worn so many cool and casual looks while walking around the festival grounds. We’ve [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress [Video]

Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress

Cate Blanchett is the jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival. Recently, the Berlin Film Festival decided to give "gender neutral awards" instead of best actress and actor..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Cate Blanchett proud to be part of 'miracle' Venice Film Festival opening amid coronavirus [Video]

Cate Blanchett proud to be part of 'miracle' Venice Film Festival opening amid coronavirus

Cate Blanchett is thrilled to help kick off the in-person Venice Film Festival and encourage the re-emergence of the film industry amid Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
The show goes on at world's oldest film festival [Video]

The show goes on at world's oldest film festival

The Venice Film Festival, the world's oldest film festival and considered a showcase for Oscar contenders, is the first international event to take place with an actual audience since the movie world..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this

ittatto23

James Edwards RT @JustJared: See all of the casual outfits that Cate Blanchett has worn in Venice while not on the red carpet! https://t.co/fQ1QYveiwv 33 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Cate Blanchett Has Worn So Many Cool, Casual Looks in Venice So Far! 34 minutes ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Cate Blanchett Has Worn So Many Cool, Casual Looks in Venice So Far!: Cate Blanchett is serving on the jury of the… https://t.co/wKEjwaGnAs 38 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com See all of the casual outfits that Cate Blanchett has worn in Venice while not on the red carpet! https://t.co/fQ1QYveiwv 51 minutes ago