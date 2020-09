You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Cassie Randolph seeks restraining order against ex-boyfriend, 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Former "Bachelor" couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, who broke up in May, now may have reached a more serious level of discord.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago Also reported by • Just Jared



Tweets about this J🌹 RT @JustJared: Colton Underwood was reportedly caught off guard by Cassie Randolph's restraining order and harassment claims https://t.co/… 21 minutes ago JustJared.com Colton Underwood was reportedly caught off guard by Cassie Randolph's restraining order and harassment claims https://t.co/JHGVpZmrXf 30 minutes ago