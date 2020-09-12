Global  
 

'Wonder Woman 1984' release postponed again to Christmas Day

FOXNews.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The movie was originally set to open during the summer but due to the coronavirus pandemic was postponed until Oct. 2. 
 Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As reported by Variety and Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved from its previous release date of...

