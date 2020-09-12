|
Original Julie Mariana Lessa Reacts To The New 'Julie & The Phantoms'
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Mariana Lessa shared her reaction to the new Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms! The 28-year-old Brazilian actress actually starred as Julie in the original Brazilian version Julie e os Fantasmas. Fun fact: In the new Netflix version, the school’s Principal Lessa’s name is actually a nod to Mariana. Mariana tuned in as soon as [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this