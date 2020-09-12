Global  
 

Drug case: Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Chhabra in NCB interrogation

Zee News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
In the latest development in the drug-related angle, Zee News has learnt that Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed before the central probe agency that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra consumed narcotics substance.
