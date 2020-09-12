Global  
 

'Dear White People' Star Jeremy Tardy Leaving Show After Accusing Lionsgate of Racial Discrimination

Just Jared Saturday, 12 September 2020
Jeremy Tardy will be leaving Dear White People ahead of its fourth and final season, the star announced on social media. The 29-year-old actor, who was recurring as Rashid Bakr on the show, revealed that his reason for not returning is due to racial discrimination. While he accused them of the discrimination, Lionsgate, who produces [...]
