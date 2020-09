Saif Ali Khan: Fathers play an important role in life Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming a responsible dad. Saif shared that he tried to incorporate that essence in his recent rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman", where he plays an ageing playboy whose life goes haywire when he... 👓 View full article