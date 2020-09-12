Spain’s Princess Leonor & Sofia To Be Quarantined After Classmate Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia of Spain will be quarantined after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The young Spanish royals had only just returned to school when the positive test was revealed. The person who tested positive is a classmate of Leonor, 14, who will now undergo a 14-day quarantine for [...]
