Frankfurter Kranz RT @Gertsroyals: Princess Leonor & Princess Sofia of Spain will be quarantined at home for the next 14 days after a student in Princess Leo… 14 minutes ago Norbert Müller Spain’s Princess Leonor & Sofia To Be Quarantined After Classmate Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Leonor, Princess… https://t.co/AGsjUHqrKX 29 minutes ago Angeline C. Francisco RT @JustJared: Just days after returning to school, Spain's Princess Leonor & Infanta Sofia have to be quarantined because a classmate test… 43 minutes ago JustJared.com Just days after returning to school, Spain's Princess Leonor & Infanta Sofia have to be quarantined because a class… https://t.co/BZxePXgftB 47 minutes ago Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! RT @MailOnline: Queen Letizia of Spain drops off her daughters at school in Madrid https://t.co/OyFohKghOx 48 minutes ago