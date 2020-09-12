Global  
 

Sonu Sood takes a noble initiative to sponsor education for students across the country!

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 September 2020
Sonu Sood has been getting a lot of love and appreciation for extending a helping hand to the needy and the frontline workers during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Taking his social responsibility ahead, he has now taken the initiative, which is affiliated with various universities, to sponsor the entire education for needy...
