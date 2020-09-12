Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new haircut, shares adorable selfie

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 1 Week Before In-Person Classes Resume, New York City Teachers Still Concerned About Safety



Not ready and not safe to go back into schools — that’s the thought of many New York City public school teachers a week before in-person learning is set to begin. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:00 Published 5 hours ago Steve Cohen agrees to buy New York Mets



Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, beating a bid from pop star Jennifer Lopez and ex-New York Yankee Alex.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 10 hours ago Top 10 Must-Visit Destinations in New York State



There's more to this great state than Manhattan! Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:32 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this