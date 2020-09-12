Global  
 

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new haircut, shares adorable selfie

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a picture of her new haircut, on Instagram, with bangs and a fringe, a hairstyle that seems to be shorter than before. The 'Baywatch' actor posted an adorable smiling selfie to Instagram and flaunted her new trimmed bangs. In the picture, Priyanka is seen smiling as she proudly...
