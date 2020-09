Anuradha Paudwal's son, Aditya Paudwal, passes away at 35; Shankar Mahadevan expresses sorrow Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal's son, Aditya, breathed his last on September 12. He was 35. Aditya Paudwal was suffering from kidney ailments and had been ill for the past few months.



Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan confirmed the news on his Facebook page when he shared a post to condole Aditya's untimely demise. He wrote,...

