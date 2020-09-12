Global  
 

Prince Harry Was Emotional Over Losing His Honorary Military Ranks While Leaving the Royal Family

Just Jared Saturday, 12 September 2020
Prince Harry had a lot of military honorary ranks when he was in the royal family. However, when he and wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left their senior royal lives behind, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex also lost the titles as well. According to a report, via the “Finding Freedom” autobiography says that Harry [...]
