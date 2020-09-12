Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florence Pugh Reacts to Harry Styles Joining Her in 'Don't Worry Darling' Movie

Just Jared Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Harry Styles has joined the cast of the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling and his future co-star Florence Pugh is reacting to the news! The 26-year-old singer will be replacing Shia LaBeouf, who had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Olivia Wilde, who will direct the movie and also star in [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Harry Styles to star alongside Florence Pugh in second Hollywood film role

 Harry Styles will star alongside Florence Pugh in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •DNAJust Jared JrJust Jared

Tweets about this

JudiJaiDaBest

✨✨ RT @PopCrave: Florence Pugh reacts to Harry Styles joining the cast of Olivia Wilde’s new psychological thriller: “So excited to have you… 17 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Florence Pugh is reacting to the news that Harry Styles is joining her in the movie #DontWorryDarling! https://t.co/fw9EjJDp… 30 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Florence Pugh is reacting to the news that Harry Styles is joining her in the movie #DontWorryDarling! https://t.co/fw9EjJDpp1 55 minutes ago