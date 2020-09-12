|
Florence Pugh Reacts to Harry Styles Joining Her in 'Don't Worry Darling' Movie
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Harry Styles has joined the cast of the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling and his future co-star Florence Pugh is reacting to the news! The 26-year-old singer will be replacing Shia LaBeouf, who had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Olivia Wilde, who will direct the movie and also star in [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this