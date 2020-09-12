Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Go Club Hopping During a Friday Night Out

Just Jared Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Justin Bieber heads out for the night with wife Hailey Bieber on Friday (September 11) in West Hollywood, Calif. The married couple was spotted starting their night at the hotspot Catch and they later went to Delilah. Earlier in the day, Hailey was seen having lunch with her longtime friend Justine Skye. Justin took to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo [Video]

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years [Video]

Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years

Justin Bieber has opened up to fans on Instagram about the "insecurities and frustrations" he faced as a teenager.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad' [Video]

Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad'

Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with his "ego and power" as a teenager and vowed to become a "good husband and future dad".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this