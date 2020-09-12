Global  
 

Halle Berry Reacts After Netflix Offers $20 Million to Buy Her Directorial Debut!

Just Jared Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Halle Berry‘s upcoming movie Bruised is her directorial debut and it was just screened as a “work-in-progress” film at the Toronto Film Festival. Variety has reported that Netflix is in talks to buy the movie for a massive $20 million and now Halle is reacting to the news! “I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for [...]
shares
 
News video: Halle Berry Calls Historic Oscar Win A Heartbreak

Halle Berry Calls Historic Oscar Win A Heartbreak 00:36

 Halle Berry made history when she became the first African American to win the best actress Oscar. This was in 2002 for her role in "Monster's Ball", reports CNN. Since then, things haven't exactly gone the way one might expect. In a recent interview, Berry talked about the fact that Hollywood didn't...

Halle Berry Secures $20 Million Deal for Directorial Debut 'Bruised'

 Netflix signs the lucrative contract to secure the global rights to distribute the Oscar winner's movie on the eve of its premiere at the Toronto International...
