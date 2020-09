Jon Hamm's Bulge Was the Subject of a Lawsuit, Which He Was Not Even Involved In Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

A photo that showed Jon Hamm‘s pants bulge became the subject of a trial this week, even though the actor was not actually involved in the lawsuit. Huffington Post was sued by photographer Lawrence Schwartzwald for using a photo he snapped of Jon back in 2012, without obtaining the proper license. The photo went viral [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this