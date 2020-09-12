Udit Narayan on Aditya Paudwal's demise

Saturday, 12 September 2020 () Udit Narayan expressed his shock over the sudden passing of Anuradha Paudwal's 35-year old son, Aditya, who breathed his last today. "I have been very upset since I heard this. I have not been able to muster the courage to call or even text Anuradha."
Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal has died aged 35. His sudden demise came as a shock. It was reported that the music composer was suffering from kidney related ailments since the last few months and breathed his last at a hopital in Mumbai on Saturday, September...