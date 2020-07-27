Keith Urban: Nicole Kidman 'liberated' me

Nicole Kidman has reunited with her mother
Nicole Kidman has been reunited with her mother after eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nicole Kidman feels 'more secure' in her identity in recent years
According to Nicole Kidman, she now feels "more secure" in her own identity.
Nicole Kidman's publicist denies she and Keith Urban are ignoring Australia's quarantine rules
Nicole Kidman’s publicist has spoken out after the star and her husband Keith Urban were accused of ignoring Australia’s strict quarantine rules.
ET Canada .@KeithUrban reveals how wife #NicoleKidman has made him feel "liberated" musically https://t.co/wltAemN7Ll 4 minutes ago
Paige RT @ETCanada: .@KeithUrban explains how wife #NicoleKidman has made him feel "liberated" musically https://t.co/INGuPyUnuX 21 minutes ago
Deb Meissner ♥️☮♥️ @KeithUrban Says Nicole Kidman Has Kept Their Family Balanced-Country 92.9 https://t.co/i8rC5QPFqV 1 hour ago
markita lewis RT @DailyMailCeleb: 'I definitely married up': Keith Urban credits wife Nicole Kidman with aiding his music career by 'liberating' him http… 3 hours ago
ET Canada .@KeithUrban explains how wife #NicoleKidman has made him feel "liberated" musically https://t.co/INGuPyUnuX 4 hours ago
Gloria Smith RT @dgm2: @KeithUrban praises wife Nicole Kidman with aiding his music career by 'liberating' him - Newsfeeds https://t.co/lhafFy8NX8 5 hours ago
Daily Mail Celebrity 'I definitely married up': Keith Urban credits wife Nicole Kidman with aiding his music career by 'liberating' him https://t.co/34XokLtHIg 5 hours ago