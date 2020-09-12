|
Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Hold Hands En Route to a Saturday Morning Pilates Session
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are keeping up with their fitness on the weekend! The married couple was seen heading to a pilates session on Saturday morning (September 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber Justin was dressed in a t-shirt and shorts from his Drew [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this