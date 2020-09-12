Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Hold Hands En Route to a Saturday Morning Pilates Session

Just Jared Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are keeping up with their fitness on the weekend! The married couple was seen heading to a pilates session on Saturday morning (September 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber Justin was dressed in a t-shirt and shorts from his Drew [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo [Video]

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years [Video]

Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years

Justin Bieber has opened up to fans on Instagram about the "insecurities and frustrations" he faced as a teenager.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad' [Video]

Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad'

Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with his "ego and power" as a teenager and vowed to become a "good husband and future dad".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this

Regillayne2

Laynne☁️ RT @JustJared: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber held hands en route to a pilates session on Saturday morning - see all of the pics! htt… 34 seconds ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber held hands en route to a pilates session on Saturday morning - see all of the… https://t.co/L3T0IPGoGm 9 minutes ago

karendasizzler

karen ☁️ RT @DailyMailCeleb: Justin Bieber cuddles up to his bikini-clad wife Hailey in lake trip throwbacks https://t.co/UfTFMYeD4j 31 minutes ago

MichelleCaissi1

Michelle Drew 6 DAYS BIEBER RT @URBANTIAN: Justin Bieber cuddles up to his bikini-clad wife Hailey in lake trip throwbacks - Daily Mail https://t.co/akWoNl2arW #Justin… 40 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Justin Bieber cuddles up to his bikini-clad wife Hailey in lake trip throwbacks - Daily Mail… https://t.co/K1vv9hcQ6l 41 minutes ago

Gay_LosAngeles

GayWeHo Gay Los Angeles West Hollywood Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Go Club Hopping in West Hollywood During a Friday Night Out 9/11/20 to Hotspots Catch a… https://t.co/5zILb04bpt 1 hour ago