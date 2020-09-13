|
John David Washington Says He Had to Do Chores Again After Moving Back in With Dad Denzel!
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
John David Washington is opening up about moving back home during the quarantine! The 36-year-old Tenet star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Samuel L. Jackson where he talked about living with his dad Denzel Washington once again. “You really live in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic has happened you had to come [...]




