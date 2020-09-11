Melania Trump Style Diary

MELANIA AND ME is an illuminating story of the dissolution of a female friendship.... It just so happens that the two friends are the first lady of the United States and the events expert brought on to help plan the presidential inauguration. From the hallways of Vogue to Trump Tower into the White...
A burnt wooden sculpture of Slovenian-born U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, described by the artist as representing tensions in the United States, goes on show at an art gallery in the Slovenian seaside..