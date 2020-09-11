Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump Style Diary

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
What designers does the first lady choose to wear? Click through to see Melania Trump's ensembles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Published
News video: Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady

Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady 00:15

 MELANIA AND ME is an illuminating story of the dissolution of a female friendship.... It just so happens that the two friends are the first lady of the United States and the events expert brought on to help plan the presidential inauguration. From the hallways of Vogue to Trump Tower into the White...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed. [Video]

FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed.

In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden. The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published
Burnt sculpture of Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia [Video]

Burnt sculpture of Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia

A burnt wooden sculpture of Slovenian-born U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, described by the artist as representing tensions in the United States, goes on show at an art gallery in the Slovenian seaside..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket [Video]

Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket

When First Lady Melania Trump went to visit children separated from their parents at the US-Mexican border, her choice of outfit raised eyebrows. On the back of Mrs. Trump's jacket was written 'I..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this