Anuradha Paudwal's late son Aditya's friends and associates: Didn't think condition was fatal Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Aditya Paudwal, son of veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, succumbed to kidney failure on Friday, at the age of 35. His friend and associate DJ Shiezwood, who arrived at Anuradha's home a few days ago for the recording of a bhajan, said that it was all sudden, as he seemed to be in good health. "Then, a week ago, Anuradha ji called... 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 17 hours ago Anuradha Paudwal son dies | Aditya Paudwal dies aged 35 | Oneindia News 01:16 Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal has died aged 35. His sudden demise came as a shock. It was reported that the music composer was suffering from kidney related ailments since the last few months and breathed his last at a hopital in Mumbai on Saturday, September...

