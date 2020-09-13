|
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo 'Multitasking' While Breastfeeding Son & Brushing Her Teeth
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Hilaria Baldwin is keeping it real! The 36-year-old fitness instructor took to Instagram on Saturday (September 12) to share a photo while breastfeeding her newborn son Eduardo and brushing her teeth at the same time. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilaria Baldwin “3.5 days in and we are champs at multitasking 😂” Hilaria [...]
