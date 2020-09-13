Global  
 

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo 'Multitasking' While Breastfeeding Son & Brushing Her Teeth

Just Jared Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Hilaria Baldwin is keeping it real! The 36-year-old fitness instructor took to Instagram on Saturday (September 12) to share a photo while breastfeeding her newborn son Eduardo and brushing her teeth at the same time. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilaria Baldwin “3.5 days in and we are champs at multitasking 😂” Hilaria [...]
News video: Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy 00:32

 Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the proud parents of a new baby boy. The happy couple welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday. Hilaria shared the news Wednesday on Instagram by posting a photo of her and her actor husband with their newborn. She captioned the photo; "He is perfect and we couldn't be...

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin choose inspirational name for new son [Video]

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin choose inspirational name for new son

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have named their new son Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, with his moniker meaning "wealthy guardian of peace and light".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Meet Eduardo Pau Lucas! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin reveal name of newborn son [Video]

Meet Eduardo Pau Lucas! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin reveal name of newborn son

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have named their newborn son Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, as they explained his moniker means "guardian of peace".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth time [Video]

Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth time

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria, gave birth to a son on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

