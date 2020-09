Morgan Freeman, Ruby Rose star in action-thriller Vanquish Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hollywood veteran Morgan Freeman and 'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose are set to play the lead roles in George Gallo-directed action-thriller 'Vanquish'. In the film, Freeman essays the role of a retired police commissioner who blackmails his caretaker (Rose) by kidnapping her daughter, forcing her into helping him double cross his team... Hollywood veteran Morgan Freeman and 'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose are set to play the lead roles in George Gallo-directed action-thriller 'Vanquish'. In the film, Freeman essays the role of a retired police commissioner who blackmails his caretaker (Rose) by kidnapping her daughter, forcing her into helping him double cross his team 👓 View full article