Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kris Jenner ended Keeping Up With the Kardashians after Kim and Kylie threatened to quit: Report

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
The call to end the hit E! reality show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' was reportedly made by Kris Jenner after daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner threatened to quit the show.

According to Page Six, the family as a whole contemplated walking away for months, but once both Kim and Kylie decided to pull out of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show 'on the news'

Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show 'on the news' 00:48

 Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her family's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians "on the news".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Khloe Kardashian plays a prank on Kris Jenner in season 19 [Video]

Khloe Kardashian plays a prank on Kris Jenner in season 19

Khloe Kardashian disguised herself as her mother, Kris Jenner, to pull off a hilarious paparazzi prank for the start of the penultimate season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published
Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To 'KUWTK' Ending [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To 'KUWTK' Ending

ET Canada's Roz Weston went one-on-one with Caitlyn Jenner as she takes us inside the Kardashian-Jenner family's decision to end "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", the show that made them world-famous...

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:07Published
Caitlyn Jenner Thinks Kris Would Do 'Amazing' On 'Real Housewives' [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner Thinks Kris Would Do 'Amazing' On 'Real Housewives'

While "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" approaches its final season, Caitlyn Jenner tells Roz Weston why she thinks Kris Jenner would be a fantastic fit for the "Real Housewives" franchise.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Kris Jenner ended 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' after Kim and Kylie threatened to quit: Report
newKerala.com


Tweets about this