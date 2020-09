Flautist Paras Nath recovers after testing positive for COVID-19 Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Flautist Paras Nath tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to a hospital after paying a musical tribute to Corona warriors. Though he has recovered, he has no regrets that he performed for the Central Reserve Police Force jawans and cops. "If the frontline warriors can risk their lives for us, this is the least I could do... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, who tested Covid positive, releases video message



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, has released a video from the hospital. Chouhan asked people not to be scared of Covid-19 and urged.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25 Published on July 27, 2020

Tweets about this