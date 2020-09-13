Twitter digs out old pics of Rhea Chakraborty with Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh after her confession to NCB
Sunday, 13 September 2020 (
20 minutes ago) Rhea Chakraborty took Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's names before the NCB accusing them of consuming narcotics substance
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Trending Entertainment News Today – Rhea reportedly names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta as fellow drug users, Kangana says she doesn't have money to renovate her demolished office
Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Surbhi Chandna and others...
Bollywood Life
2 days ago
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta to the NCB as fellow drug users?
Rhea Chakraborty has apparently told the Narcotics Control Bureau that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta are allegedly drug users
Bollywood Life
2 days ago
Drug case: Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Chhabra in NCB interrogation
In the latest development in the drug-related angle, Zee News has learnt that Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed before the central probe agency that...
Zee News
1 day ago
Tweets about this