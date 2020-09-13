Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel meet Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari; requests 'justice be given to me'

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, amidst escalating tension between her and the ruling Shiv Sena party. The actress wanted to inform the governor about her ongoing tension with the state government before leaving Mumbai. 

Kangana met...
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kangana Ranaut slams Maha govt over attack on ex-Navy officer

Kangana Ranaut slams Maha govt over attack on ex-Navy officer 01:17

 Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Maharashtra government over beating an ex-Navy officer. She shared the video message on social media platform Twitter and said, "Maharashtra government's terror and torture is increasing by the day. Today they have attacked a veteran navy officer in the broad daylight....

