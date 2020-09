Odia film actor Ajit Das passes away at 71 Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Veteran Odia film actor Ajit Das passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 71.



He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.



An alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD), Das had acted in over 60 Odia films and produced many plays. Born in Mayurbhanj district... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this