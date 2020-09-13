Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Evans Hilariously Reacts to Brother Chris Evans' Alleged NSFW Photo Leak

Just Jared Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Scott Evans is reacting to his brother Chris Evans‘ alleged NSFW leak being talked about all over social media. The 36-year-old Almost Love actor reacted to his 39-year-old older brother’s predicament with a hilarious post on Sunday (September 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Evans “Was off social media for the day [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Drew And Jonathan Scott Talk 'Brother Vs. Brother' Season 7

Drew And Jonathan Scott Talk 'Brother Vs. Brother' Season 7 03:05

 Drew and Jonathan Scott are back at it again with the season 7 premiere of their hit series "Brother Vs. Brother". ET Canada's Sangita Patel caught up with the twin brothers, who shared what their devoted fans can expect from the new season. Tune in to the season premiere of "Brother Vs. Brother"...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jonathan Scott Reveals Zooey Deschanel Has 'Eye For Design' [Video]

Jonathan Scott Reveals Zooey Deschanel Has 'Eye For Design'

Ahead of the seventh season of "Brother Vs. Brother", Jonathan Scott reveals that although his girlfriend of a year, actress Zooey Deschanel, might not be into his world of construction and renovation,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:49Published
Scott Disick appears to blame Kardashian clan for rehab leak [Video]

Scott Disick appears to blame Kardashian clan for rehab leak

Scott Disick has turned on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's family after news of his most recent rehab stay hit headlines, accusing the reality TV clan of purposefully leaking the story.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Chris Evans launches political website [Video]

Chris Evans launches political website

Chris Evans has launched a bipartisan political website after struggling to find reliable fact-based news.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this