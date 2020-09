'Tenet' Struggles to Reach $30 Million at U.S. Box Office, But Does Big Numbers Internationally Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The numbers are still coming in for Tenet. The Christopher Nolan film brought in $6.7 million domestically over the weekend for a total of $29.5 million thus far in its U.S. run, THR reported Sunday (September 13). The small box office success is largely due to movie theaters remaining closed in major markets like Los [...] 👓 View full article