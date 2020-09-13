Halle Berry FaceTimes Into The Premiere of 'Bruised' at Toronto Film Festival 2020
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Shamier Anderson holds up a phone with Halle Berry Facetiming into the premiere of Bruised during the 2020 Toronto Film Festival in Canada on Saturday (September 12). The cast, including Stephan James and Sheldon James, hosted a special drive-in screening at CityView Drive-In for the movie’s screening. Halle, who is still in Los Angeles, virtually [...]
