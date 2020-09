Nelly Shows Off Huge Arm Muscles at 'Dancing With The Stars' Rehearsals Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Nelly was showing off his massive arm muscles while going to and from Dancing With The Stars rehearsals over the weekend, just days ahead of the premiere of season 29. The 45-year-old rapper is set to hit the ballroom floor with rumored partner Daniella Karagach for a Salsa, set to his own debut song, “Ride [...] 👓 View full article

