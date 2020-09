Saoirse Ronan & Boyfriend Jack Lowden Enjoy Rare Date in London! Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Saoirse Ronan is making a rare public outing with her boyfriend Jack Lowden! The 26-year-old four-time Oscar nominated actress and the 30-year-old actor looked so in love while enjoying the day together on Sunday (September 6) in London, England. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Saoirse Ronan The super low-key couple first started off [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ammonite Movie - Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan



Ammonite Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:17 Published 3 weeks ago Ammonite with Saoirse Ronan - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the romantic drama movie Ammonite, directed by Francis Lee. It stars Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secăreanu and Fiona.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this