Patti LaBelle Drives Fans Wild by Saying 'Period Pooh' During Verzuz Battle Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

As the 76-year-old veteran singer and Gladys Knight talk about the upcoming presidential election, the former says at one point during the show, 'We all have to vote. Period pooh.' 👓 View full article

