Idris Elba Confirms Wife Sabrina Dhowre Gave Birth to Their First Child Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

While talking about his latest movie 'Concrete Cowboys' in a new interview, the 48-year-old actor says, 'I'm a father of two boys, and definitely I can't wait for my youngest to see this film.' 👓 View full article

