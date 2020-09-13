|
Amanda Seyfried credits Meryl Streep for making her a better actor
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Actor Amanda Seyfried says Meryl Streep has been a huge inspiration for her and working with the Hollywood veteran polished her as a performer. Seyfried starred alongside Streep in 2008's musical comedy 'Mamma Mia'.
"The person who inspired me the most was Meryl Streep. Working with her was an incredible experience. "When I...
