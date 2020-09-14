Global  
 

Tahira Kashyap wishes hubby Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday, is 'having her cake and eating it too'

Mid-Day Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his birthday today on September 14, and on this special occasion, his wife Tahira Kashyap had an adorable wish for her hubby. The picture she shared was not only adorable but rather unique.

The reason is that she took the adage 'Having the cake and eating it too' too seriously. And that's what...
