Stree: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy all set to release in Japan Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been on a roll when it comes to delivering diverse characters with utter perfection on-screen. The actress has nailed the portrayal of a girl next door to a mysterious character, effortlessly. One of the most loved characters and films of the actress, 'Stree' is all set to release in Japan... Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been on a roll when it comes to delivering diverse characters with utter perfection on-screen. The actress has nailed the portrayal of a girl next door to a mysterious character, effortlessly. One of the most loved characters and films of the actress, 'Stree' is all set to release in Japan 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Stree' turns two: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor gets nostalgic



Actor Rajkummar rao Shraddha Kapoor horror comedy hit Stree released in 2018 on this day, and the actors took to social media to remember the film. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree' releases in Japan

newKerala.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this