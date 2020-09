Rachael Ray Reveals the Extensive Fire Damage at Her Home Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rachael Ray is showcasing the extensive damage at her Lake Luzerne, New York home. Last month, Rachael, her husband John Cusimano, and their dog Bella were all safe after a fire broke out at their house on Sunday night (August 9) on Chuckwagon Trail. Rachael and her husband had been quarantining at their home in [...] 👓 View full article