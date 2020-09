Marvel Adds Jonathan Majors To 'Ant-Man 3' In Lead Role Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Jonathan Majors has been tapped to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadline reports. The 31-year-old actor has landed a leading role in the upcoming Ant-Man 3, the site says, opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Marvel had no comment on just who Jonathan would be portraying on the big screen. However, sources suggest that Jonathan [...]