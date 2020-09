Reba McEntire surprises Walmart shoppers, signs copies of her ‘Rumor Has It’ 30th anniversary vinyl Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Reba McEntire made a surprise appearance at a Wallmart in Franklin, Tenn. over the weekend to sign copies of her “Rumor Has It” vinyl. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this