You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kevin Hart will defend his friends



Kevin Hart has explained he will always try to speak out and defend his true friends, after backing Ellen DeGeneres and Nick Cannon in recent weeks. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:02 Published on August 19, 2020 Jennifer Aniston optimistic about 'exciting' Friends reunion as she confirms further delays



Jennifer Aniston has assured fans the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special will happen, despite ongoing delays amid the Covid-19 crisis. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on August 10, 2020 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer Is Here, 'Friends' Reunion Delayed at HBO Max & More | THR News



President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring transactions with the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, the highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special has been delayed once again and the first.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:19 Published on August 7, 2020

Tweets about this