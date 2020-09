Dancing With The Stars' Pro Dancer Sharna Burgess Will Be Blonde On The Premiere Tonight! Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

When you tune into Dancing With The Stars tonight, Sharna Burgess might look a little different. Over the summer, the 35-year-old pro dancer traded in her signature fiery red hair color for blonde! “WHO IS THAT PERSON!?” Sharna playfully joked on Instagram earlier in the year about her new look. She added, “This was a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Megan 🤓 Watching Dancing With The Stars and I’m critiquing each dance like I’m a professional dancer. 🙄 I do the same thing… https://t.co/gy1bRWfKEX 26 seconds ago Tucker James Just decided I’m going on dancing with the stars and Demi Lovato is going to be my pro dancer 17 minutes ago kellie williams🍁 I’d like to be on Dancing with the Stars but am neither a dancer nor a star. How can we make this happen 18 minutes ago Thee Morally Corrupt Faye Resnick I love when Dancing With the Stars is on because of how often I get to put my hand to my heart and say "well he's a lovely dancer" 19 minutes ago jimmy johns @ABCNetwork how is Johnny Weir allowed on dancing with the stars? He’s an actual professional dancer...but on ice! #rigged 22 minutes ago JustJared.com #DWTS pro Sharna Burgess doesn't have red hair anymore. See her new look for the new season now: https://t.co/40GoXa6V7T 51 minutes ago Gospel Music Dancing With The Stars' Pro Dancer Sharna Burgess Will Be Blonde On The Premiere Tonight! 54 minutes ago steffie DANCING WITH THE STARS HAS CAROL BASKIN AS A DANCER I- AHUWUBRBF 2 hours ago