Jason Momoa Backs Ray Fisher's Claims More; Says Cast Was Treated 'Shitty' On 'Justice League' Set

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Jason Momoa isn’t backing out of his support for Ray Fisher, amid abusive accusations that happened while filming Justice League. The 41-year-old actor first shared his support for Ray with a post on his Instagram Stories, with the hashtag “I Stand With Ray Fisher”. Now, Jason has expanded on his stance with a new Instagram [...]
 Jason Momoa is backing 'Justice League' co-star Ray Fisher in calling for an investigation into alleged abuse on the set of reshoots of the 'Justice League' movie.

