You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom



As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 2 hours ago Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate



Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country. Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 4 hours ago Trump Ad Uses Wrong Photo Again



President Donald Trump’s campaign carelessly used a stock photo of Russian jets in a 9/11 “Support Our Troops” ad. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:58 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this