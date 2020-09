Sunny Kaushal and Neha Kakkar shoot for a music video with additional preventive measures Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Where movie shoots are beginning, one schedule at a time, producer Bhushan Kumar has managed to film two music videos amid the current restrictions. A week after the shoot of Jubin Nautiyal's yet-untitled single in Udaipur that saw five crew members testing COVID-19 positive, the makers were more vigilant as they filmed Taaron ke... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this