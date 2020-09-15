Skai Jackson Tangos With Alan Bersten On 'Dancing With The Stars' Premiere (Video) Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Skai Jackson hit the dance floor for her first dance on the season 29 premiere of Dancing With The Stars on Monday (September 14) from Los Angeles. The 18-year-old Disney star performed the tango with her partner Alan Bersten. Skai‘s dancing really impressed the judges, earning her the first sevens of the night, for a [...] 👓 View full article

