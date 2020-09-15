Skai Jackson Tangos With Alan Bersten On 'Dancing With The Stars' Premiere (Video)

Global  
 

Skai Jackson hit the dance floor for her first dance on the season 29 premiere of Dancing With The Stars on Monday (September 14) from Los Angeles. The 18-year-old Disney star performed the tango with her partner Alan Bersten. Skai‘s dancing really impressed the judges, earning her the first sevens of the night, for a [...]
